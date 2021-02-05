 Skip to main content
Letter: A brush with karma
Don Wooten, in his Jan. 21 column, talked about being in a store without a mask.

Oh, the horror! Now thousands of people have probably been infected, and no one's going to be able to visit grandma and grandpa because they'll all be on ventilators. All because he didn't wear his mask.

We're all doomed.

Wooten forgot his mask one time. It happens, he owned up to it, and I doubt he's the only one it's happened to.

Perhaps his experience will teach him that someone in a place without a mask is not always some slug who doesn't care about people around him or her. Possibly it will cause him and others to think a bit before writing a column or commentary, or making a comment, painting any non-mask-wearing person with a broad brush.

It seems to me Wooten had a bit of a brush with karma, and it couldn't have happened to someone who deserves it more.

John Crist

Rock Island

