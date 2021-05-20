Letter: A bum steer

In a fundraiser letter, Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, repeatedly referred to Democrats as "Socialists." Miller-Meeks is either very confused or is giving her constituents a bum steer.

Historically, Republicans have used the scary word "Socialism," referring to programs that benefit people, dating back to Jim Crow days. They said laws that helped Black people vote would cost the taxpayers money because Black people would then vote for their own economic interests. They called this a "transfer of wealth" and "Socialism." They also said it about Medicare, Social Security, unemployment compensation programs and the Affordable Care Act, calling the ACA "socialized medicine" and a "government takeover of health care."

In the modern era, Republicans use focus groups and professional propagandists to arrive at just the right degrading phrase to make people think programs that will benefit them are scary and will ruin the country.

Other examples of publicly funded programs and institutions that benefit people include the U.S. Postal Service, public schools, the G.I. Bill, our military, roads and bridges, and yes, our elected government officials, including Miller-Meeks, whose salary is paid by our taxes.

Ms. Miller-Meeks, do you believe you are the recipient of a "Socialist" system?