Letter: A call to action

Iowa parents have much to be proud of. So do their children, their children’s educators, and school staff. The past two years brought severe health threats to our communities. Families and school districts have made difficult decisions under the pressures of an unforgiving pandemic and a deluge of disinformation. Despite shared difficulties, Iowans have united to make the best of a bad situation. Most of our students are back in school where they belong.

But the battle to invigorate public schools isn’t over. Long before the pandemic, Iowa’s public educational system national rankings slipped from head of class status. From 2019 to 2021, we dropped three spots in higher education, 11 spots in K-12, and fell nine spots overall.

This slide is the direct effect of drastic cuts and lack of attention from our elected officials. Yearly budget increases of 2.5% with costs and inflation of 7% are actual budget cuts. This hurts our ability to teach all students and ensure our shared future.

Iowa parents have proven they’ll fight to protect public schools that support their children’s futures. Now is the time to support new leaders who will restore and invest by recruiting and retaining teachers, bus drivers and staff. New leaders who will also support innovative programs that’ll protect the physical and mental health of children. Iowa public schools provide a crucial service, creating our community leaders of tomorrow.

Mary Kathleen Figaro

Bettendorf

(Figaro is a Democratic candidate for the Iowa State Senate, District 47.)

