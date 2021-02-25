Letter: A catalyst for jobs

A federal courthouse in Rock Island would employ many people. Non-supervisory attorneys on Arsenal Island are GS-13s and the salary range for a GS-13 is between $93,009 and $120,913.

Supervisory attorneys at the GS-14 level are paid between $109,909 and $142,879. A federal courthouse would no doubt employ a site manager/head attorney at the GS-15 level at a salary of between $129,282 and $168,067.

This does not include the support staff which would include paralegals, administrative positions, public works people, security, information technology specialists and human resource professionals.

The economic multiplier would be a boom to the Quad City economy, infuse life into downtown Rock Island restaurants, hotels, and bring more people into the Quad Cities. I would estimate that half of the people moving into the area to take jobs with the federal courthouse would move into Illinois and the other half to Iowa so both communities would see enhanced tax revenues.

And please don't forget there is a lot of vacant office space on Arsenal Island; if GSA is considering this location perhaps they would consider Arsenal Island as a place for other federal organizations. This could be the catalyst for more federal office jobs on Arsenal Island.