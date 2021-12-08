Letter: A celebration of inclusion

As Catholics celebrate the arrival of the Prince of Peace during the season of Advent, I would like to celebrate the inclusion efforts going on at Alleman High School and the East Moline School District. At Alleman, the administration has created a culture of inclusion that lets each and every student participate in the sports programs, theater productions, and the ability to earn college credit while still attending high school full-time. No kids are left out, cut, or not allowed to participate. Rather than worry about the wins and losses of the football team, Alleman High School bases its wins on the number of students who are led to lead a life based on the teachings of Jesus Christ. Alleman High School is definitely going in the right direction thanks to the strong leadership of its administration and clergy.