Letter: A celebration of inclusion

As Catholics celebrate the arrival of the Prince of Peace during the season of Advent, I would like to celebrate the inclusion efforts going on at Alleman High School and the East Moline School District. At Alleman, the administration has created a culture of inclusion that lets each and every student participate in the sports programs, theater productions, and the ability to earn college credit while still attending high school full-time. No kids are left out, cut, or not allowed to participate. Rather than worry about the wins and losses of the football team, Alleman High School bases its wins on the number of students who are led to lead a life based on the teachings of Jesus Christ. Alleman High School is definitely going in the right direction thanks to the strong leadership of its administration and clergy.
In the same spirit, the inclusion efforts currently under way in the East Moline School District are inspirational. Thanks to the leadership and bravery of Jaylee Swanson and Kristin Humphries, students with IEPs have more opportunities to learn with their peers than ever before. The level of acceptance of people with disabilities shown by the staff and students would definitely make the Prince of Peace proud.
Happy Holidays.
Aaron J. Baresel
Davenport