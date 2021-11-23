 Skip to main content
Letter: A challenge
In 1973, Roe v. Wade went to the Supreme Court, and under the Fourteenth Amendment, they ruled abortion legal. Forty-eight years later, for the first time, a state decided to defy that decision and made abortion illegal after six weeks of pregnancy. This state was Texas, and because of its size and population should set a precedent for all the other states on the fence.

According to The Epoch Times, the only abortions still legal in the state are when the child has no heartbeat. We have used the heartbeat as evidence of death for so long, we are due to use it as our evidence of life.

Abortion has been a hot topic for the last five decades, and if you have ever tried talking to someone about it, you probably did not have much luck convincing them or unconvincing them.

Texas has been having this debate with the rest of the country too, but since everyone is stubborn in their beliefs, they finally took action. Other conservative states should see this as an example of what our country was built on, a country led by the people and not by the government.

No doubt abortion has claimed many husbands, wives and best friends that just never came to be. The United States should know better than to allow such a crime to happen. My challenge to you, the reader, is this: What will you do about it? Will you let our country stand in limbo while thousands are aborted daily?

Liam Willcox

Moline

