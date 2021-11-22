 Skip to main content
Letter: A change of focus
I was inspired by a recent letter to the editor that suggested scarce computer chips might be produced right here at home on the Rock Island Arsenal.

After 20 years in Afghanistan at war and 20 years in Vietnam at war, boots on the ground warfare showed conflict was not resolved by bloodshed bombing and the loss of precious life.

Physically invading foreign countries should end. Negotiations should begin. Maybe the Arsenal, the largest government-owned manufacturing facility in the U.S. should shift their focus from weapon manufacture to products that help save and support our environment.

The concept of "war" on people could be changed to the "war" on environmental devastation. Solar, wind, water power, building robotics for repairing or replacing heating and cooling mechanisms. New ways to manufacture useful products that protect, enhance and prolong our experience here on earth, all while hopefully living in peace and harmony on the planet.

Norah Brenny

Bettendorf

