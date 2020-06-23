Letter: A chicken hawk

John Bolton is a chicken hawk. For those not familiar with the term "chicken hawk", the "hawk" refers to someone who loves war and believes America’s strength is in its ability to kick butt. The "chicken" piece comes from the fact that, given the chance, these folks ran and hid from having to fight. Quoting Bolton, "I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy."
Apparently, this chicken hawk characteristic hasn’t faded. His new book is full of examples where President Trump is not only unfit for office, but is criminally dangerous to America. Of course, when given the chance to make this statement in a meaningful way to protect America, he ran and hid like the chicken he’s been his whole life.
This brings me to another chicken hawk: Donald Trump (Trump ran from Vietnam). Trump says Bolton is psycho, washed up, etc. Trump said he lost confidence in Bolton immediately after asking, "would you still have invaded Iraq?"
Didn’t Trump interview this guy before hiring him? Bolton was the national security advisor. Either Trump has no idea who John Bolton was or is simply mad that Bolton turned on him, like generals Mattis, McMaster, Kelly and Flynn. Perhaps he did it simply because the Senate told him not to? Regardless, either Trump has little control over the composition of his own cabinet, lacks the ability to hire quality people, or Bolton is telling the truth. None are good, but I believe all three.
Brad Helstrom
Davenport
