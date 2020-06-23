Letter: A chicken hawk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Bolton is a chicken hawk. For those not familiar with the term "chicken hawk", the "hawk" refers to someone who loves war and believes America’s strength is in its ability to kick butt. The "chicken" piece comes from the fact that, given the chance, these folks ran and hid from having to fight. Quoting Bolton, "I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy."

Apparently, this chicken hawk characteristic hasn’t faded. His new book is full of examples where President Trump is not only unfit for office, but is criminally dangerous to America. Of course, when given the chance to make this statement in a meaningful way to protect America, he ran and hid like the chicken he’s been his whole life.

This brings me to another chicken hawk: Donald Trump (Trump ran from Vietnam). Trump says Bolton is psycho, washed up, etc. Trump said he lost confidence in Bolton immediately after asking, "would you still have invaded Iraq?"