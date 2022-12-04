 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A Christmas birthday is the best

Born on Christmas Day!

For 71 years I have been told that is so sad, are you cheated, do you celebrate your birthday another time of the year. I even got my birth name because of Christmas "Christine". My parents actually celebrated the holiday a week early because it was suspected that I might interfere with their holiday back in 1951. My parents began celebrating on Christmas Eve -- we would have a nice simple dinner and then it was time to open all our gifts under the tree.

The following morning, we would get up early to find our filled Christmas Stockings full of fun stuff and almost instantly it was all about me. … My birthday presents were always wrapped in birthday paper with a real birthday card attached and the presents were never put under the tree. My presents were always on the buffet in the dining room with balloons and a birthday banner hung on the wall. The centerpiece was my cake which was always a Red Waldorf Cake (kind of the same as a red velvet cake but much better). I have always spent my birthday with the entire family and honestly every year, I forget it is really Christmas dinner and then it dawns on me it is Christmas to the rest of the family... however, Christmas is really a birthday party I share with Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior. I could not have picked a better day to have a birthday!

Christine Masterson

Davenport

