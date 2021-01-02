Letter: A Christmas surprise

The first part of November, I was at Von Maur in Davenport. My hand-crocheted maroon neck scarf fell off my purse on the way to the car. This was made by my mother. She has dementia and there will be no more scarves. I was very upset with myself for not having it more secure. December 21st I was at the store and decided to check lost and found, not expecting to see it. What a wonderful feeling to see the clerk lift it up and ask "Is this it? " Everyone behind the counter was smiling when they saw my happy grateful expression. Thank you to who ever you are for turning it in. What a great gift in this amazing year. The joy of having it back is wonderful but knowing that someone realized that it was important to the person who lost it and turned it in, is very comforting. Thank you.