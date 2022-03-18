 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A civil war

Letter:

To those Americans who wish upon the U.S. a civil war "to fix what ails us":

Are you sure? To take full measure of what a U.S. civil war would look like in the 21st century, you need only to consult your favorite media outlet to see what is happening in Ukraine at this very moment. Of course, the Russia/Ukraine war is not truly a civil war but bears a striking resemblance and the results are nearly identical.

What can we see with our own eyes through the media reports? Utter and complete destruction of towns, homes, cities, hospitals, residential areas, police stations, schools and airports, with only rubble remaining. Don’t turn away. Look at it.

What else? Millions of people running for their lives to another country and safe haven, escaping massive explosions. We see the dead on the streets who can’t be reached, or found under the rubble. We see and hear the accounts of mass graves; dogs eating corpses; families being killed or split up; some staying to fight; some leaving; children becoming orphans. Lives ruined. Don’t look away.

Many people have no medicine, water, food, electricity, communications, transportation, fuel of any sort, transportation; no safe place to sleep.

This and much, much more you will witness in full measure in a civil war in our country, which is more than seven times as populous as Ukraine and infinitely more armed with weaponry. Be very careful what you wish for.

Ken Sherman

Blue Grass

