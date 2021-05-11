Letter: A clear choice

As farmers across Iowa continue into planting season, I cannot help but think of the impact our ag community is having beyond the field. Not only are farmers feeding the world, but also fueling it while helping slash carbon emissions to protect clean air for everyone.

To build on our progress with biofuels, Iowa lawmakers have an opportunity to adopt an E15 standard, a measure with many co-benefits. After facing unstable markets the past several years, passing HF859 would drive demand for 23 million additional bushels of corn per year and help reinvigorate farm income. In addition, this would save consumers at the pump, helping families balance their budgets.

Just as important, Iowa’s environment will equally benefit from this legislation. A transition to statewide sales of E15 would potentially reduce greenhouse emissions by 180,000 metric tons. That’s the equivalent to taking nearly 40,000 vehicles off Iowa roads each year. This move would ensure Iowa continues to lead on renewable energy and environmental stewardship.

The choice could not be clearer. Iowa has a prime opportunity to continue leading on biofuels, the environment and consumer choice. Our elected leaders need to continue breaking down roadblocks and adopt this commonsense policy.

Bob Bowman

DeWitt

