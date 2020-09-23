Letter: A clear contrast

While Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal was introducing a creative new plan to address past criminal cases for wrongful convictions, her opponents were releasing a video that is the definition of dirty politics. And while Dora Villarreal was presenting a plan that will involve the volunteer time of attorneys and retired judges from throughout this region to review old criminal cases, her opposition was busy trying to score a political gain by exploiting a victim. This crass and intellectually dishonest attack should give us all pause. Do we want our local politics to look like this?

With so many challenges facing our community, and with so much at stake in this general election, the last thing we need are political hit jobs that take the campaign to new lows. I'm supporting Dora Villarreal not only because she's doing an excellent job as our state's attorney, but also because she's chosen to run a positive, issues-oriented campaign that outlines a plan for the future. She cares about crime victims and has demonstrated that with actions, not just words. Voters like me — voters like you — deserve that.