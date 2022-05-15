 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: A closer look at crime

Letters logo

This is in response to the "Questions on policing" letter to the editor that ran in The Dispatch on Wednesday, May 11. The writer of the letter attempts to convince us that there has been a dramatic uptick in crime between 2019 and 2020 due to the defund the police movement. Most crimes are crimes against property such as theft, robbery, arson and burglary as opposed to violence against people such as assault, murder, and rape and I have seen no evidence that those crimes are spiraling out of control. He points out that the rate of Black homicides has increased 32% from 2019 to 2020 citing figures from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program and suggests that more policing would make for a safer environment for predominantly Black communities. What he does not do is point out is that during this same period that White homicides increased 21%. Do those predominantly white communities need more policing as well? I suspect not.

Maybe the increase in homicides for everyone not just Blacks is a temporary result of the trauma we have all experienced due to the pandemic and social unrest of the last few years. I do not believe any increased policing is going to help reduce these homicides. These homicides will retreat to their normal levels once the pandemic ends. I can guarantee that increased policing will cause more interactions with the community and the police and they will not always go well for everyone.

People are also reading…

Michael E. Ellis

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Grassley doesn't care

Letter: Grassley doesn't care

I called Chuck Grassley’s office this morning. I expressed my opinion that Chuck was happy about the draft decision on abortion. I expressed m…

Letter: Here we are

Letter: Here we are

Remember the good old days when all the press had to worry about was what Donald Trump may or may not have said in a phone call? No Russian in…

Letter: Questions on policing

Letter: Questions on policing

As calls to defund the police increased over the last two years, I asked myself if removing police presence from our communities brought secur…

Letter:

Letter:

If there was ever any doubt that the Dispatch-Argus has become nothing but another tool of the Democratic Party, all one need do is look at th…

Letter: Wowed by I-74 ped bridge

Letter: Wowed by I-74 ped bridge

I recently walked across the new I-74 pedestrian bridge. What a thrill, especially at the oculus where you can see the river right below you. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News