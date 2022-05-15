Letter: A closer look at crime

This is in response to the "Questions on policing" letter to the editor that ran in The Dispatch on Wednesday, May 11. The writer of the letter attempts to convince us that there has been a dramatic uptick in crime between 2019 and 2020 due to the defund the police movement. Most crimes are crimes against property such as theft, robbery, arson and burglary as opposed to violence against people such as assault, murder, and rape and I have seen no evidence that those crimes are spiraling out of control. He points out that the rate of Black homicides has increased 32% from 2019 to 2020 citing figures from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program and suggests that more policing would make for a safer environment for predominantly Black communities. What he does not do is point out is that during this same period that White homicides increased 21%. Do those predominantly white communities need more policing as well? I suspect not.