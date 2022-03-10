 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: A colossal mistake

Letters to the editor

For those whining about high gas prices and President Biden’s mishandling of our Ukraine invasion response, it is time to connect the dots. What really caused Vladimir Putin to invade in the first place?

In 2016, we the people allowed a poor excuse for a president to become elected, Donald Trump. At the same time, the Republican Party gave him their full support no matter how outrageous his behavior. Meanwhile, Putin won Trump’s undying admiration — a love triangle from hell. Putin couldn’t have found a better mouthpiece for his agenda than Trump gladly provided: bad-mouthing NATO and its protections of Western Europe, promoting "America First" and, in return, Trump begged for Putin’s assistance in tampering with Trump's 2020 re-election bid.

Trump joined Putin in repudiating Ukraine when its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, refused Trump’s bribe attempt. Trump’s admiration of Putin’s despotic tactics resonated worldwide, but especially emboldened Putin’s aggression.

Tragically, the GOP refused to impeach this president twice as the traitor he truly was and still is. The inexcusable pain and suffering of the Ukrainian population goes on and we are left to wring our hands and wonder how, or if, our future resolve of this colossal mistake can take place.

People are also reading…

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two types

Letter: Two types

There are only two types of Dispatch-Argus readers. The first are those who miss Meg McLaughlin's sublime photos, and the others are sociopaths.

Letter: Trump's allegiance

Letter: Trump's allegiance

In the week following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, almost every world leader, and almost every representative in our country, condemned Vl…

Letter: Going backward

Letter: Going backward

Thanks to Sarah Hayden for her article on the Rock Island County drop-off recycling centers. As a condo dweller, I relied on the drop-off cent…

Letter: Iowa's decline

Letter: Iowa's decline

Congratulations, Iowa! You have gone from one of the best states in the nation to one of the worst in education.

Letter: A looming mistake

Letter: A looming mistake

I read with interest your Sunday editorial, "Turning a blind eye." Your word of caution is well-placed. I was an employee of Eastman Kodak Com…

Letter: Sad use of surplus

Letter: Sad use of surplus

As a longtime sailboat owner who has kept a slip at Lake Macbride in Solon for 20-plus years, I can testify to the quality of the Iowa state p…

Letter: A dastardly deed

Letter: A dastardly deed

Please, please, please don't change 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic after 60-some years. Everyone is so used to the one-ways, there wil…

Letter: Courageous

Letter: Courageous

The Ukrainian people are so committed to living in a democracy that they are willing to die for it. They proved it when they ousted their form…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News