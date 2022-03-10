Letter: A colossal mistake

For those whining about high gas prices and President Biden’s mishandling of our Ukraine invasion response, it is time to connect the dots. What really caused Vladimir Putin to invade in the first place?

In 2016, we the people allowed a poor excuse for a president to become elected, Donald Trump. At the same time, the Republican Party gave him their full support no matter how outrageous his behavior. Meanwhile, Putin won Trump’s undying admiration — a love triangle from hell. Putin couldn’t have found a better mouthpiece for his agenda than Trump gladly provided: bad-mouthing NATO and its protections of Western Europe, promoting "America First" and, in return, Trump begged for Putin’s assistance in tampering with Trump's 2020 re-election bid.

Trump joined Putin in repudiating Ukraine when its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, refused Trump’s bribe attempt. Trump’s admiration of Putin’s despotic tactics resonated worldwide, but especially emboldened Putin’s aggression.

Tragically, the GOP refused to impeach this president twice as the traitor he truly was and still is. The inexcusable pain and suffering of the Ukrainian population goes on and we are left to wring our hands and wonder how, or if, our future resolve of this colossal mistake can take place.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf

