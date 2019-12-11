Letter: A community beyond suspicion

There are welcome cries of protest about an incendiary speaker at a local teenage political club meeting. There are disavowals of any sympathy for the speaker’s views by all associated with the event. There is word that the campaign staffer who orchestrated the speaker’s appearance has been fired.
Sadly, and reportedly on short and ill-informed notice, the event was hosted by a Christian church. For us in the Christian community, it will not be enough to say we regret our association with the hatred spewed in that church. We must acknowledge that we are heirs to a tradition of judgment, intolerance and condemnation that has its own moments of deep shame equal to what we now deplore. The language of today’s racists too easily echoes and utilizes the language of yesterday’s preachers.
What happened at the meeting should remind us Christians of the positive work we still must do: to banish dehumanizing images from any of our gospel talk; to confess and seek to reform our own sinfulness, pride, and arrogance; to protect and defend the dignity ("made in God’s image") of everyone we meet, talk about, disagree with or describe.
Protest, disavowal, regret and firing someone after the fact are not enough. We must be the light in the darkness that Christmas hails, as agents of the prince of peace whom we worship, so that we more and more become partners in building a community beyond suspicion, hatred, and division.
Peter A. Pettit
Davenport