Letter: A comparison

The cumulative population of these fourteen European countries mirrors that of the United States: United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Greece, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

They're civilized nations with universal health care. Scandinavia's known as a "socialist utopia." Europeans are progressive, electing wise, forward-thinking leaders.

Considering Europe has well-run, collectivist health-care, it's no wonder they've been able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic effectively. Those fourteen countries' combined death toll is a mere 149,110.

Conversely, the United States has a private health care system. We also have millions of deplorable rubes, who elected "Orange Julius" president. As expected, Donald Trump and his capitalistic cronies totally bungled our response to the virus. As of this writing, 99,805 dead Americans are a result of Trump's incompetence.

Wait.

Those figures show the U.S. has 50% fewer deaths than those erudite Europeans.

You mean President Trump and our greedy, private medical system did a better job of saving lives? Say it ain't so.