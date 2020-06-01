Letter: A comparison

The cumulative population of these fourteen European countries mirrors that of the United States: United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Greece, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.
They're civilized nations with universal health care. Scandinavia's known as a "socialist utopia." Europeans are progressive, electing wise, forward-thinking leaders.
Considering Europe has well-run, collectivist health-care, it's no wonder they've been able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic effectively. Those fourteen countries' combined death toll is a mere 149,110.
Conversely, the United States has a private health care system. We also have millions of deplorable rubes, who elected "Orange Julius" president. As expected, Donald Trump and his capitalistic cronies totally bungled our response to the virus. As of this writing, 99,805 dead Americans are a result of Trump's incompetence.
Wait.
Those figures show the U.S. has 50% fewer deaths than those erudite Europeans.
You mean President Trump and our greedy, private medical system did a better job of saving lives? Say it ain't so.
Let's investigate further. Four states, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Michigan account for over half (52,121) of America's COVID-19 deaths. Those states and their large population centers share another commonality. They're almost exclusively governed by Democrats.
With Army-built hospitals and the Navy's USNS Comfort sitting empty, New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo, issued a fatal decree: Nursing homes must accept COVID-19 patients. Thousands died as a result ... yet Cuomo's a media darling.
Information's plentiful, and accessible. Anyone expecting well-reasoned analysis from "blissfully blind" resistance writers?
I mean, other than the usual: "Trump said 'drink bleach!!'"?
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!