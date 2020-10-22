Letter: A comparison

The Quad-City Times recently endorsed Iowa’s 93rd House District incumbent, stating "she has many priorities that align with ours". The newspaper did so without citing specifics; perhaps an evaluation of one policy position could serve as a useful comparison of the two candidates campaigning for House District 93.
Mike Vondran strongly supports an approach to K-12 education that will provide "sustainable" support to and for all districts and believes that Iowa’s school children, 25% of our population, are 100% of Iowa’s future. Mike established HAVlife, a foundation in memory of his son, Hunter. HAVlife works with schools and youth organizations to find the places where a little help today might make a big difference tomorrow. By providing participation scholarships across a wide range of activities, they turn lost potential into long-term achievement. Mike has built a successful business and given much of his time and talent to our community. I have every confidence that Mike will do in Des Moines for all Iowans what he has done for us here.
For comparison, let’s look at SF 2360, which ensured "a safe classroom environment for students and teachers" and a grant program to fund therapeutic classrooms to provide students with support. Rep. Phyllis Thede voted against this bill — she was one of three House members who voted against it — 95 voted for it. Additionally, in searching, I was unable to find one bill associated with education that Thede sponsored. If she is elected, we can expect more of the same.
Dale Hendricks
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!