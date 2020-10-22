Letter: A comparison

The Quad-City Times recently endorsed Iowa’s 93rd House District incumbent, stating "she has many priorities that align with ours". The newspaper did so without citing specifics; perhaps an evaluation of one policy position could serve as a useful comparison of the two candidates campaigning for House District 93.

Mike Vondran strongly supports an approach to K-12 education that will provide "sustainable" support to and for all districts and believes that Iowa’s school children, 25% of our population, are 100% of Iowa’s future. Mike established HAVlife, a foundation in memory of his son, Hunter. HAVlife works with schools and youth organizations to find the places where a little help today might make a big difference tomorrow. By providing participation scholarships across a wide range of activities, they turn lost potential into long-term achievement. Mike has built a successful business and given much of his time and talent to our community. I have every confidence that Mike will do in Des Moines for all Iowans what he has done for us here.