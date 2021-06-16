 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A complicated Middle East
topical

Letter: A complicated Middle East

I am responding to a letter in Friday's paper that accuses Israel of a number of crimes against Palestinians. There is no doubt those in Gaza are suffering. Something must be done to give them space and dignity. However, the situation is not as simple as one might like to think.

I was invited to join a study group on Israel about two years ago. We have read materials from a variety of viewpoints and learned how the Israeli election system works. We studied manuscripts about different ways this problem could be addressed.

I learned that through I keep myself informed about news and world happenings, I basically knew very little about the history and nuances of the region that would qualify me to make judgments or offer solutions to Israelis or Palestinians.

I suggest that those of us who long for a peaceful and just world start with cultivating those qualities in ourselves and practicing them with others in our daily lives. I also recommend reading "My Promised Land: The Triumph and Tragedy of Israel" by Ari Shapiro to learn more about the situation.

Marcia Jensen

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Paranoia

In two separate letters submitted to this newspaper by Don Erbst, Sr. of Davenport and Don Goembel of Orion, they both conveniently ignore the…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks

Andover had to wait one year to celebrate its 185th anniversary; but what an event it was last weekend! The weather was perfect, and scores of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News