Letter: A complicated Middle East

I am responding to a letter in Friday's paper that accuses Israel of a number of crimes against Palestinians. There is no doubt those in Gaza are suffering. Something must be done to give them space and dignity. However, the situation is not as simple as one might like to think.

I was invited to join a study group on Israel about two years ago. We have read materials from a variety of viewpoints and learned how the Israeli election system works. We studied manuscripts about different ways this problem could be addressed.

I learned that through I keep myself informed about news and world happenings, I basically knew very little about the history and nuances of the region that would qualify me to make judgments or offer solutions to Israelis or Palestinians.

I suggest that those of us who long for a peaceful and just world start with cultivating those qualities in ourselves and practicing them with others in our daily lives. I also recommend reading "My Promised Land: The Triumph and Tragedy of Israel" by Ari Shapiro to learn more about the situation.

Marcia Jensen

Davenport

