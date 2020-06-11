Letter: A compromise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Iowa Legislature is debating whether Secretary of State Paul Pate can blanket the state again with absentee ballot request forms for the November election. Pate’s action in the recent primary led to record voter turnout.

In Scott County, 97% of voters used absentee ballots in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, believes county auditors can send out request forms on their own, if they wish, so the secretary of state should not co-opt that local authority. In addition, Pate’s actions cost $500,000 and were duplicative since six county auditors had already mailed out such forms. Finally, some counties might not have a significant number of COVID-19 cases in November, so in-person voting would not be such a risky proposition for them.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz believes Pate’s decisive action, paid for by emergency federal funds, streamlined the process during the pandemic because all requests were being sent from one office. If it were left to county auditors in November, blanket coverage would be difficult since 99 boards of supervisors would have to approve funding. A statewide system would also provide uniformity since voters would not be inundated with request forms from political campaigns.