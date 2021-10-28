Letter: A consistent leader

It is with much conviction that I support Lisa Brown for alderman at large. Serving Bettendorf for over 28 years in various positions, both elected and voluntary, she has made a difference for the city. Her experience as a community leader provides much-needed knowledge and skill.
She has invested herself and her time in the city of Bettendorf. Her accomplishments are many: alderman at large; Park Board chairman; Bettendorf Park Foundation president; Bettendorf Jaycee’s citizen of the year; Bettendorf Rotary president; recipient of the Chancellor’s Award, Eastern Iowa Community College, and dean of students for 24 years at Scott Community College.
Through her career she has been instrumental in advancing both business development and recreation opportunities in Bettendorf. Lisa’s work is making a difference in the community. She listens to her constituents and votes accordingly.
Bettendorf continues to grow at a fast pace, and there will be many crucial decisions to be made in the future. Lisa brings 28 years of history as well as the consistency of leadership for the city of Bettendorf.
Please vote for Lisa Brown as alderman at large on Nov. 2.
Bill Brownson
Bettendorf