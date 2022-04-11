 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A conspiracy of purpose

Folks, we’re being played. Powerful people, starting with a guy named Maurice Strong, put together the political vehicle, UNEP, and the UN/IPCC. These organizations were designed to hijack environmentalism and the climate change issue in order to bring about the destruction of the world’s industrial nations.

The world’s elite met at the "Earth Summit" in Rio De Janeiro in 1992. They determined the only way to save Earth from pollution and overpopulation was to bring down the world’s richest nations. It was called "Agenda 21."

How do you do that? To be a successful industrial nation you must have economic growth, and that requires energy. If you stifle a nation’s access to energy you also stifle that nation’s growth. You also don’t come out with an announcement that you’re going to cut everyone’s standard of living. That would raise too many hackles. And forget alternative energy.

What we have in the West today is a "conspiracy of purpose." To the political left, state control of the population is their goal. The American bureaucracy loves it; they would more or less be in charge. The rich people of the world have bought into the moral angle of the goal, and because they won’t be affected. (While preaching environmentalism they live in opulent conditions and fly around in private jets.)

People are also reading…

Yes, there are purists who see doom and gloom everywhere. The major media sees selling advertising with all the bad news … it sells. Our president only sees his legacy as saving the planet.

Dennis English

Coal Valley

