Letter: A contradiction

House Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, often stress law and order. However, Miller-Meeks’ recent vote doesn’t support law and order. She undermined the basic American premise that no one is above the law when she voted against criminal contempt of Congress charges for White House aides to former President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, who refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee. Both aides broke the law when they attempted to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Miller-Meeks always talks a good game. She just voted to let criminals walk.

In her latest letter, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Miller-Meeks said: "Every vote I cast for … law-and-order just drives her nuts."

The problem for Miller-Meeks isn’t Pelosi. It will be voters in November because she also failed to support constituents by voting against sending stimulus checks during the pandemic when unemployment was sky high and constituents couldn’t make ends meet. They waited in food lines for hours.

Nearly every vote Miller-Meeks cast during the Biden administration created another uphill struggle for constituents and lacked accountability for the greater good as did her vote against infrastructure. Miller-Meeks puts the Republican Party before our country.

In November, voters can elect a representative who respects constituents and the law by voting for Christina Bohannan this fall.

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City

