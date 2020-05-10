Letter: A corporation's duty

I read Don Wooten’s column, "A divine right faces the coronavirus" (May 3) with a bit of confusion. It seemed like a Bernie Sanders story about the nation’s economic history, with the Pope and Robber Barons thrown in.
Wooten said the Harvard School of Business had decreed that a corporation’s primary responsibility was to investors and Milton Friedman said corporations did not need any government supervision.
I have no idea what Harvard had to say in the matter, but I doubt very much Friedman said what was implied. He did say clearly that a corporation’s primary responsibility was to maximize its profits. This statement, of course, makes a progressive’s eyes bug out.
A little bit of logic will explain why this is so important. What is meant is that a corporation’s duty is to produce its products or services at the lowest possible cost. This produces the maximum profit. Then it is up to the workers, managers and investors to fight over who gets what share. The big beneficiary is society; it gets needed goods and services at the lowest cost. It matters very little to society which party gets what share of the profit, remembering of course that the workers and investors need enough to be customers.
If Wooten is actually interested in criticizing U.S. corporate practices rather than jabbing President Trump, I would suggest that he read "The Road to Recovery" by Andrew Smithers. The financialization of our economy is a much better source of complaints about corporate business practices than socialist dreams.
Lee Schneider
LeClaire
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!