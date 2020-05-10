Letter: A corporation's duty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read Don Wooten’s column, "A divine right faces the coronavirus" (May 3) with a bit of confusion. It seemed like a Bernie Sanders story about the nation’s economic history, with the Pope and Robber Barons thrown in.

Wooten said the Harvard School of Business had decreed that a corporation’s primary responsibility was to investors and Milton Friedman said corporations did not need any government supervision.

I have no idea what Harvard had to say in the matter, but I doubt very much Friedman said what was implied. He did say clearly that a corporation’s primary responsibility was to maximize its profits. This statement, of course, makes a progressive’s eyes bug out.

A little bit of logic will explain why this is so important. What is meant is that a corporation’s duty is to produce its products or services at the lowest possible cost. This produces the maximum profit. Then it is up to the workers, managers and investors to fight over who gets what share. The big beneficiary is society; it gets needed goods and services at the lowest cost. It matters very little to society which party gets what share of the profit, remembering of course that the workers and investors need enough to be customers.