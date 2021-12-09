Letter: A counter movement

In 2016, I moved into a high-rise for the disabled/elderly downtown. I have run a house-church for 30 years. Our group had a pot luck/Bible study on Sunday nights. Our guests had fun. We mainly taught the Bible with no doctrine, because of so many faiths represented. There was a resident who was jealous, and complained endlessly to the office about our interfaith group. So they did not renew my lease because of her stories.

Our house-church has an outdoor chapel in Goose Hollow, Davenport. The city planner shut down the road in front of the chapel. Oddly, the city was aware this was a public place. It still is, even with the road closed. Since, the city council claims that they were unaware. We have advertised for years, and there is a sign. There is no excuse for ignorance.

Recently, a large Davenport church bought a large tract of land behind the three cemeteries on the hill. They want to build a church there. The city will not let them build as it’s been designated for wildlife.

I read that public crosses on church lawns, steeples, and the face of the church building, have been removed in Southern California because someone was offended by having to look at them.