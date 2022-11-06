Letter: A country of remarkable people

The U.S. is truly a country of opportunity with remarkable people. For example, it’s remarkable that an 89-year-old man, who has benefited from government-subsidized healthcare for more than 60 years and runs two miles every morning, can repeatedly vote to limit or deny affordable healthcare for others.

It’s remarkable that someone can be on the federal payroll in Washington since the 1960s, currently making $193,400/year, yet claim to be an Iowa farmer and sit on the committee that writes farm legislation from which he personally benefits.

It’s remarkable that someone can say he listens to people in 99 counties but holds public town meetings in just 22.

It's remarkable that someone can claim to value life, but oppose measures to restrict assault weapons, or not support Violence Against Women laws, or not allow women to make their own healthcare decisions.

It’s remarkable that someone can claim to be a whistleblower against fraud and corruption, but accept over a million dollars from Big Pharma, Big Ag, and Big Oil, or say he’d be “foolish” to not accept the endorsement of the promoter of an insurrection.

It’s remarkable that one person can limit who gets considered for the country’s highest court, and then receive a standing ovation for the failure to follow his constitutional mandate.

Yes, the U.S. is a land of opportunity. Almost anything is possible. Just ask the remarkable Chuck Grassley.

Thomas Cook

Iowa City