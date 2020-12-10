Letter: A course offering

I am writing on behalf of every hearing-impaired and impediment-affected person. I suggest that American Sign Language should be offered at every high school within the Quad Cities. It can be beneficial for everyone, not just those who need it to communicate. American Sign Language, also known as ASL, has many benefits for one’s intelligence, memory and understanding of the English language itself.

If ASL were to be an offered course for all high schools, then students could increase their intelligence. It has been shown that by learning and mastering sign language, a person’s intelligence increases as a whole. This helps with not only learning and understanding the English language better, but also it gives higher odds of learning, understanding, and mastering other subjects or concepts as well.

Learning sign language also enhances a person’s memory. There is a special connection within our brains that connect hand gestures with the words used for communicating. It improves retention of the words since they associate with the gestures. By offering ASL as a course in high schools throughout the Quad Cities, students could further their knowledge in many ways.

Thank you for considering offering ASL as an offered course in Quad Cities high schools.

Makenzie Alfaro

Davenport

