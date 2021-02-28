Letter: A cover up

After a record vote by mail turnout in the last election, an election with no verifiable examples of voter fraud in Iowa, our state Republicans think now is the time to rush a major voter suppression bill through the Legislature. They want to make it harder for all Iowans to vote.

Most of Iowa’s county auditors, whose job it is to ensure fair and accurate elections, opposed this bill. Republicans have failed Iowans in the true, hard act of governing: getting the state’s people vaccinated, providing good jobs, cleaning up our polluted air and water and improving the state’s education system.

Maybe they should listen to the Iowa Business Council, whose Competitive Council report showed that Iowa is losing people to other states. For the first time in 10 years, 2,300 more people left the state than moved here.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote to cover up their inability to govern on the issues that directly affect the people of Iowa – available vaccines and health care, decent jobs, clean water and air, and highly educated citizens.

Michelle Javornik

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0