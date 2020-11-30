 Skip to main content
Letter: A Covid Christmas
'Twas the night before Christmas, 2020’s still here,

The governor’s locked us at some kind of "tier";

Only ten people can gather, that’s fine,

Eight reindeer plus Santa will only be nine.

Should we hang stockings, or should we hang masks?

We’ve cleaned all the doorknobs, (if anyone asks),

Disinfected the light switches, pencils and phones,

And I now feel like Lysol resides in my bones.

When Santa comes, should we leave him a snack?

You see, outdoor seating is something we lack.

If he takes the cookies with him tonight,

We shouldn’t get busted (I’m hoping I’m right).

And though I’m just joking and having some fun,

The vaccines are coming, humanity’s won.

So, with worries small and blessings plenty,

Merry Christmas to all, goodbye 2020.

Steve Mathias

Coal Valley

