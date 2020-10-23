Letter: A cozy relationship

Anyone who wonders why so many among the very rich have traditionally supported communism while the working class has not should take a careful look at the cozy relationship of Colin Kaepernick and Nike, all made possible by the Chinese Communist Party. Nike reportedly generated $3 billion after pulling its Air Max 1 USA sneakers with its Betsy Ross flag design because Kaepernick said the flag was from an era of slavery. Instead of taking a financial hit, Nike stock shares soared. "What I am beginning to learn about Nike," said Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank fame, "they know how to take controversy and blow it up into advertising".

Nike is among dozens of companies accused of profiting from China's use of forced Uyghur labor. The company has known about accusations for years, but alternately denies the claims or vows to investigate its supply chain. But one thing it refuses to consider is manufacturing its products in America, where it would have to pay employees a fair wage.

Just as unlikely is the possibility that Nike or Kaepernick will pay reparations to the Uyghurs for their forced labor. Kaepernick is estimated to be worth around $20 million, but transitioning from quarterback to a celebrity with a brand as powerful as Nike was a good business move to say the least. As their joint ad campaign claims, both Nike and Kaepernick: "Believe in something"— obscene profits through forced labor.