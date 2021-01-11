Letter: A crisis of capitalism

More than anything, what was needed during this pandemic was a state willing and ready to equitably and quickly distribute resources across the country. Instead, what we saw was a hoarding of resources by private parties; the inability to produce resources quickly enough; the inability to distribute resources; and outright refusal to distribute enough resources to suffering citizens.

Those with more than enough have only gotten richer, while food banks around the country are stretched more than ever before.

It’s easy and right to look at the world and think something has gone very wrong. However, instead of blaming a system that encourages and incentivizes massive resource disparity, some have taken to blaming democracy itself. This kind of thinking encourages paranoia among our fellow citizens and removes the focus from the true culprit.

This disparity of resources is not new. Instead, it became impossible to ignore, for those of us unaware, during the pandemic. Resources have been funneling upward for my entire lifetime. People made millions in 2008, when millions were being evicted from homes. Money is made in the healthcare industry as people are plunged into life-long debt. It is understandable, however naive, to think that a world-wide pandemic would push the state to distribute resources needed to combat this problem. It did not.