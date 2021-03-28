Letter: A crisis

Don Wooten's March 8 column on climate change cites the latest scientific findings to support predictions of catastrophes if we don't do something.
The trouble is, anyone who has watched the PBS programs on the history of the earth knows that climate change has been with us continuously since earth's first day and the current claim of worst-ever climate events have even worse predecessors. So even if we surrender to the Green New Deal plan to walk from our unheated homes to where our jobs used to be, can we stop nature's (God's?) force for change?
As this paper reported on March 11, a real, immediate crisis exists which will affect our environment, our natural resources and our taxes, but which we can control if we choose to: it is the massive influx of immigrants and refugees being promoted by President Biden.
John Dixell
Rock Island