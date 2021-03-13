Letter: A critical moment

The City of Moline is in a critical moment as it emerges from the COVID-19 crisis. On April 6, voters will choose a leader to address the challenges and lead us into the future. I’ll be casting my ballot for Sangeetha Rayapati.

The mass exodus of city staff during Mayor Stephanie Acri’s tenure is my largest concern as a citizen. The backbone of a successful community should be a well-functioning organization. Right now, progress in Moline is stalled by ineffective management. Sangeetha brings proven organizational leadership skills and will prioritize collaboration and repairing partnerships to attract and retain staff.

As a parent of a Moline student, I’ve seen Sangeetha’s leadership as school board president. It makes me confident in her ability to serve as mayor. I’m eager for her to expand the highly successful community conversations concept to the City of Moline as a whole.

Finally, I appreciate Sangeetha’s focus on improving amenities. She’s enthusiastic about why people should choose to live in Moline. But, she understands that investment and re-prioritization is needed now to maintain high-quality recreational activities, library services, municipal services, etc. The decisions of Mayor Acri to outsource or improperly staff these important functions will negatively impact the attractiveness of living in Moline.