Letter: A dark winter

What if there were a monumental environmental threat that you didn't even know was happening?

What if you found out it is affecting your health and that of people you know and love?

What if you knew it was such an enormous problem that it has the potential to destroy our crops and trees, the soil they are grown in, our entire water supply and whole ecosystems — and that if you didn't act, we could never turn back?

We are not talking about fracking, nuclear energy or the oil industry. We're not even talking about climate change.

What if it came into use in insidious ways, just as GMO foods have come into our food supply without our knowledge? What if it appeared to be harmless, but it wasn't?

And what if it were so cleverly woven into a culture that we didn't even see it anymore? What if it were so masterfully stigmatized and wrapped in controversy that if you thought it strange or concerning, you'd be scorned or ignored?

It sounds like science fiction, but it's not. It's happening right above you and it's called geoengineering.

I have a feeling that a second "dark winter" is coming. Buckle up.