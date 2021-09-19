Letter: A deadly divide

Are we taking another step toward civil war?

Our newspapers and television news reports inform us steps have been taken in that direction. Not long ago, I wrote a letter about the dangers we face from abroad. But now we should identify the sources of the greatest dangers of all: ourselves and the great divide that now separates us, with Republicans and their allies on one side and the Democrats with theirs on the other. We must also realize we here in Iowa have been instrumental in widening and deepening this deadly divide.

Sen. Chuck Grassley led the packing of the Supreme Court, not in number but in political posture. Now the Texas Republican Party has crafted a law designed to end the freedom women now possess to have abortions, and the court allowed them to do that.

Do we not see how illogical it is to insist that everyone must be free to carry a deadly weapon and refuse vaccination yet not free to vote or make decisions about one’s own body? Texas also is trying to discourage half its population from voting. Are we fast becoming Texas North?