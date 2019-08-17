Caucasians, if illegals are a problem, why is the government only focused on the deportation of Mexicans?
Since the inception of America, the rich have brought disease and maimed, demeaned, killed, enslaved and/or caused extinction of tribes; they've brought slaves and enticed peoples of various nationalities to come to America to do the jobs they and their children wouldn't — and still won't — do.
The rich have killed these people for wanting to exercise their right to fair labor laws or to form unions. These enticed peoples have been maimed or killed defending our country, only to come home and find they are still less than human and were hung or shot for trying to exercise the rights they fought for.
Now, due to the passing of laws by our wooden-headed, puppet-elected officials, guided by the aristocrats and various religious groups, we allow the rich to bring foreigners into our American workforce.
I was told by the offices of the governor and the attorney general in Texas there is nothing they can do about a company's hiring practices.
The importation of foreigners by the rich is a deceptive ploy to eradicate Americans and/or unions from their American jobs.
By the importation of foreigners, the rich rid themselves of their tarnished reputation for facilitating under-age sweat shops in foreign countries.
To add insult to injury, President Donald Trump wants to impose tariffs on all Chinese products and not impose tariffs on his rich friends and constituents who have companies in China and other foreign countries.
Michael R. Bribriesco
Moline