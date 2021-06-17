 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A different point of view
topical

Letter: A different point of view

As I view a segment from MSNBC and switch to Fox News I simply see opinions, basically preaching to their own particular choir.

Who are we to believe any more when it comes to delivering the factual news?

I grew up in an age of Cronkite, Brinkley, and Huntley.

Maybe they weren't giving us everything we needed to know, but they certainly weren't tainting the facts with their opinion.

I read letters to this paper where everyone is denouncing the right or left, or any one else that may disagree with whatever they believe is the only truth.

Isn't this exactly what we, as a country, stand against?

If only one voice is to be believed and forced to believe, does this not put us in a category of everything we have fought against?

Please — read a paper — even if it differs from your view. Watch a news station that differs from your view.

This nation has survived because differences of opinions have been tolerated and encouraged.

Matt Mooney

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Paranoia

In two separate letters submitted to this newspaper by Don Erbst, Sr. of Davenport and Don Goembel of Orion, they both conveniently ignore the…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks

Andover had to wait one year to celebrate its 185th anniversary; but what an event it was last weekend! The weather was perfect, and scores of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News