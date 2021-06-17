Letter: A different point of view

As I view a segment from MSNBC and switch to Fox News I simply see opinions, basically preaching to their own particular choir.

Who are we to believe any more when it comes to delivering the factual news?

I grew up in an age of Cronkite, Brinkley, and Huntley.

Maybe they weren't giving us everything we needed to know, but they certainly weren't tainting the facts with their opinion.

I read letters to this paper where everyone is denouncing the right or left, or any one else that may disagree with whatever they believe is the only truth.

Isn't this exactly what we, as a country, stand against?

If only one voice is to be believed and forced to believe, does this not put us in a category of everything we have fought against?

Please — read a paper — even if it differs from your view. Watch a news station that differs from your view.

This nation has survived because differences of opinions have been tolerated and encouraged.

Matt Mooney

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0