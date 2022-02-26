Letter: A disaster

President Biden’s handling of Ukraine is yet another disaster. In dealing with Vladimir Putin his message has been consistently weak. As Russia threatened invasion, Biden told Putin we would not militarily engage if he enters Ukraine. This was the wrong message. He has since doubled down with a series of signals that are both panicky and weak. At one point he told Putin NATO might not do anything if it was a small incursion.

Recently, in one day, he urged Volodymyr Zelensky to consider fleeing then reversed himself. The president of Ukraine had to ask Biden to turn down his rhetoric as it made things worse.

It is not too late for Biden to show strength in this crisis. He should announce we are boosting oil production in the U.S., with a goal of $60 a barrel. This would help us with inflation, lower costs on our people and would knock the only leg on the Russian economy out from under it. For Russia, this would be devastating.

He should organize a meeting of the "frontline nations" and show them support and Russia resolve. He should put Finland and Sweden on the fast track for admission to NATO. He should support the same for Ukraine unless the situation cools down. He should deploy F-22s to Poland.

We need to recognize Russia’s goals in central Europe and stop them. A strong message with Russia will reverberate with China. People who desire a softer peddling should read Winston Churchill’s history of World War II, Volume 1.

Bill Bloom

LeClaire

