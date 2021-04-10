Letter: A disavowal

I write in support of a recent editorial urging that political action committees have clear and current information about their officers and supporters. The Illinois Board of Elections has clear guidelines regarding this requirement and readily accessible information for the public.

Recently my name has been associated with the Committee for Better City Government, although I turned over responsibility and finances for the committee to others several months ago. At that time, I instructed the new group to change the leadership of the committee by filing with the Board of Elections. Apparently, they did not do so.

During my prior quarter century tenure with the committee, our goal was providing financial support to those running for office in Moline. Our intention was never to do political campaigning. Nor did we ever contemplate distributing negative political materials against a candidate.

I was shocked and disappointed when returning home from Florida in early April to see the committee’s name associated with negative flyers against a mayoral candidate. I would never have endorsed and strongly disapprove of such action.