Letter: A distasteful process

What did I "know" about the Supreme Court vacancy prior to this past week's confirmation hearings?

I knew Justice Stephen Breyer's retiring, and was familiar with his record; a reliable vote for the "liberal wing" of the court.

I knew whoever the president's "advisors" chose from the limited pool of nominees would be a "liberal" with a judicial philosophy aligning with Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

I knew exactly who she would be as a judge, long before I learned her name. Ketanji Brown Jackson is the consequence of winning/losing an election.

I knew how the hearing would go: One side's posers would sing the praises of this saint, occasionally brought to tears by her greatness. "My" side would attempt to portray her as an acolyte of the anti-Christ. Neither is likely true.

I knew there would be plenty of righteous indignation and sales pitches interspersed with softball or gotcha questions.

I knew Judge Jackson was unlikely to say anything so injudicious that her nomination would be derailed.

What did I glean from this proceeding?

Well, my distaste for the process was reinforced.

In 2018, I was appalled by the way Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation. Did "we" treat Judge Jackson much better? "Taking the high road" consists of more than: "At least we didn't check her yearbook for an unbalanced ex-boyfriend."

I understand the "base" eats it up, but I found the "define woman" thing just stupid. (Which means it will spawn ten million memes.)

I'll no doubt see them all.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline

