Letter: A distasteful process

What did I "know" about the Supreme Court vacancy prior to this past week's confirmation hearings?
I knew Justice Stephen Breyer's retiring, and was familiar with his record; a reliable vote for the "liberal wing" of the court.
I knew whoever the president's "advisors" chose from the limited pool of nominees would be a "liberal" with a judicial philosophy aligning with Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
I knew exactly who she would be as a judge, long before I learned her name. Ketanji Brown Jackson is the consequence of winning/losing an election.
I knew how the hearing would go: One side's posers would sing the praises of this saint, occasionally brought to tears by her greatness. "My" side would attempt to portray her as an acolyte of the anti-Christ. Neither is likely true.
I knew there would be plenty of righteous indignation and sales pitches interspersed with softball or gotcha questions.
I knew Judge Jackson was unlikely to say anything so injudicious that her nomination would be derailed.
What did I glean from this proceeding?
Well, my distaste for the process was reinforced.
In 2018, I was appalled by the way Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation. Did "we" treat Judge Jackson much better? "Taking the high road" consists of more than: "At least we didn't check her yearbook for an unbalanced ex-boyfriend."
I understand the "base" eats it up, but I found the "define woman" thing just stupid. (Which means it will spawn ten million memes.)
I'll no doubt see them all.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline