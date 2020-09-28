Letter: A divided house

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Brokaw wrote about "The Greatest Generation". Seventy-five years have passed since the historic signing of the surrender document on board the USS Missouri.

This was a shining moment. Since then it appears that we have traveled so far in culture, character, faith, unity, leadership, vision and national purpose. As we did then, we look for greatness as a people and a global leader.

Four years ago millions voted for Donald Trump to "Make America Great Again." Some would say America has always been great. Americans, regardless of their politics, were concerned about the national condition.

Today we’ve descended into deep divisions. What we watch and hear makes us agitated, uncertain and confused. While some living here hate America and what it stands for, the majority of Americans love this country and would sacrifice their lives for it.

These American patriots are Democrats, Republicans and independents. They are liberals, conservatives and moderates. They disagree on many issues but they are united in their love for this country.

We should try and remember that. Lincoln warned us that "a house divided against itself cannot stand." He took that metaphor from Jesus (Matthew 12:25).