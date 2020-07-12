Letter: A double standard on masks

A group of unmasked people approached Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken in front of the Scott County Administration Building on Tuesday to object to Croken's motion to make masks mandatory when out in public. A woman asked why Croken thought he could “legislate what people want to do with their bodies.” Well, that objection doesn't hold water, if you take the word of Republicans who are anxious to legislate exactly what a woman wants to do with her body. Suddenly a whole new group of people are pro-choice! I can agree with that.