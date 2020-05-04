Letter: A fact lover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the writer of the letter "Willful ignorance" (April 28), who stated that Trump haters are "willfully ignorant … constructing a world-view out of hate and the words of strangers". Yes, that does seem foolish.

But those "words of strangers" are based on fact, unlike the opinions of your pals at Fox & Friends. It’s hard to accept your statement that your observations are entirely yours. Could it be that you are the one "seeking out blatantly biased sources" and being told what you want to hear?

Careful thinkers arrive at their conclusions by consulting more than one news source. They take it upon themselves to read. They might read several accounts from respected reporters and political analysts. Thoughtful citizens want to learn the facts and can separate fact from someone’s opinion of things. This is a critical thinking skill.

Our country was founded on freedom of speech. People disagreeing with our president have just as much right to do so as you do to approve of his administration. They do not need to be dismissed as simply Trump haters. Call me a fact lover. Facts reveal the truth of the matter sooner or later.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf

