Letter: A failure to communicate

I received six identical emails delivered just minutes apart from the office of Joni Ernst. SIX emails of an identical form letter which was irrelevant to any communication I had with Ernst’s office.
Even given the volume of communication Ernst’s office may receive, I find this kind of response to be not just utterly disorganized but dismissive and offensive.
That applies to the content of the letter(s) as well.
If the point was to place a check in the box for communication, mission accomplished I guess. However as a public servant, the point of an email should be to actually communicate with Iowans in which case, absolute fail.
Now let us address Ernst’s 99 county tour which consists of invitation only photo ops masquerading as public events. Invitation only as confirmed by Ernst’s own DC staff. This is not a pandemic adjustment, this has been standard for Ernst for a long time now.
Ernst is a public servant who seemingly has all sorts of free time to jump in front of microphones and cameras to criticize President Biden’s every move. This while she suffered blindness and amnesia through the debacles of the previous administration.
How did we Iowans elect this kind of disgraceful and accomplishment free representation to sit in an office in the Senate of the United States of America?
Barb Walsh
Bettendorf