Letter: A failure to plan

The juxtaposition on your April 22 front page was striking, i.e., Moline thinking "big" while the Rock Island County Board is "getting smaller". But it seems that the board is tardy in seriously addressing downsizing. For roughly 8 1/2 years, despite steadily-declining county population and uncertain future growth, planning by the board to address voter guidance on this issue appears minimal.

In November, 2012, voters overwhelmingly advised the board to downsize. Three districts of five members each was suggested, though the vote was advisory. In 2014, legal guidance advised the board that 2020 Census data was required before downsizing for the coming 10-year period. I doubt the guidance said, "You cannot plan for smaller!" and there was then adequate time for planning.

It’s pertinent that Rock Island County encompasses about 141,000 people (147,000 in 2010) with diverse governing bodies in its composition of four cities, 10 villages, 18 townships and 10 unincorporated entities. Perhaps the board would have found an objective analysis of several smaller board/district size configurations useful, along with an impact assessment that each alternative might have on county governance and operations over 10 years. No objective analysis is apparent; nonetheless, board members have opined their assessments of various specific sizes, e.g., 15, 19, 25, and settling on 19.