Letter: A fair hearing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several recent contributors to this opinion page have complained about the columnists and cartoonists published in this newspaper. One writer expresses dissatisfaction over the mocking tone of an editorial cartoon aimed at President Trump. Another finds Garry Trudeau’s ‘Doonesbury’ left-leaning, sarcastic and unfunny. Still another belittles the likes of Leonard Pitts, Jennifer Rubin, Dana Milbank, and Don Wooten as a "parade of banal opinion writers."

Personally, I enjoy Doonesbury, and I believe Leonard Pitts’ columns are some of the most thoughtful and profound pieces to be found anywhere. I think they are national treasures. But that’s just my opinion. It’s a benefit of free speech, and everyone is entitled.

I do agree with one of these complainers that some of the columns and letters can be "petty and annoying", particularly from people for whom an alternative reality has been created by state TV and blowhard radio. So, here’s a suggestion: If there’s a columnist you don’t like, don’t read him or her. If there’s an opinion you disagree with, dismiss it. You won’t be any more enlightened, of course, but you won’t get yourself all worked up.