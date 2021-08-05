Letter: A fair playing field

Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee met to discuss competition and vulnerabilities in the beef supply chain. The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) was called upon to explain the current state of the cattle industry, primary challenges, and proposed solutions.

If you aren’t familiar, ICA is the only grassroots organization that protects the interests of independent cattlemen in the state. As the southeast regional vice president, I’ve listened to countless concerns shared by members. Most of those concerns focus on the need for additional competition in the meatpacking sector and on-farm profitability.

In May of this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley visited with more than 150 cattlemen in Monticello. During this meeting, he witnessed the frustration of cattle producers firsthand.

The association worked with Sen. Grassley to identify a producer that could explain these issues to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Jon Schaben, a cattleman and livestock auction owner from southwest Iowa, fit the bill. Jon engages with hundreds of cattle producers through his businesses, and understands the very concerns that Sen. Grassley hears from his constituents.