Letter: A "fair" tax

Synonyms for fair are impartial and equitable. The proposed “fair” tax is neither of those things, nor is it fair. The only fair tax is that everyone pays the exact same percentage, which is what is in the Illinois Constitution presently.

If I work hard and earn a higher income, I will pay more dollars, but I should not have to pay a higher percentage of my income. This actually discourages one from wanting to work harder.

I am 69 years old and I have had jobs since I was 14. I worked my way through college. For 40 years I worked 12 to 13 hours per day. I still presently work an average of 35 hours per week. I have never thought of retiring but passing a law that punishes me for working may change that.

The last tax increase that Gov. Pat Quinn "sold" us was portrayed as only a 2% increase. Taxes were raised from 3% to 5%. The 2%, compared to 3%, was a 66.67% increase in taxes.

You also find out that voting for the "fair" tax will probably lead to your retirement income being taxed.

J. Richard Burns

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0