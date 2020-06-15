Letter: A false belief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I just wanted to express concern about the underlying messaging within the Salute to Sports articles on Charlie Bunn and Grace Boffeli (June 7). While the overall tone of the articles reflect a positive story of both overcoming challenges (losing weight and becoming Division 1 athletes), I am concerned that young athletes and their parents will take the message the wrong way; that they will create the belief the athlete needs to lose weight to succeed.

This can become very dangerous and create lifelong eating disorders or detrimental mindsets, especially for malleable high school students. I have struggled with anorexia for the better part of a decade now, and it all stems from a false belief that you can run one second per mile faster for every pound you shed.

I know that the intent of the articles were not to tout weight loss as the key driver in these athletes' successes. Both athletes are immensely talented and put in a lot of time in the weight room, the pool and on the court to obtain their accolades. However, there are second and third consequences of inadvertently idolizing Mr. Bunn's transformation from a "small and a little chubby" freshman and that Ms. Boffeli's weight loss "made her that more dominating".