Letter: A false narrative

The number of anti-maskers is shrinking, but the ones that are left want to create the narrative that the rest of us have wasted our time wearing masks, and that the country never should have shut down. This illogic doesn't take into account that if the 60% of us who did wear masks and basically stayed home, hadn't done so, we'd be looking at two million-plus dead as an end result. And most of those would have died sitting in a hospital parking lot or at home because hospitals would have had no room.

New Hampshire Republicans that did follow mask rules are blaming the Republicans that didn't for the recent death of Speaker Dick Hinch. And going back to summer, as a country, we had gotten the daily new case total down to 20,000 when President Trump basically forced the country to re-open. Even though the scientists were calling for the daily count to be down to 5,000 before doing so. Another month may have done that, which would have allowed contract tracing to be successful, which I believe would have allowed us to reopen safely and saved at least a couple hundred thousand lives.

Down the road, the data will show this to be true, and the false narrative anti-maskers will join others in the the Denier Club Hall of Fame, such as those that believe the earth is flat.

Tom Hebbeln

Davenport

